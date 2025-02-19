News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $RZLT Buys 1,250,000 Shares

Young-Jin Kim, a director at $RZLT, bought 1,250,000 shares of the company on 06-25-2024 for an estimated $5,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 21.0%. Following this trade, they now own 7,192,617 shares of this class of $RZLT stock.

$RZLT Insider Trading Activity

$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 29,549 shares for an estimated $137,466 and 0 sales.
  • WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS purchased 4,259 shares for an estimated $20,017

$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

