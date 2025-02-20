Insider Purchase: Director at $RZLT Buys 10,000 Shares

Wladimir Hogenhuis, a director at $RZLT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $47,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.9%. Following this trade, they now own 77,267 shares of this class of $RZLT stock.

$RZLT Insider Trading Activity

$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 29,549 shares for an estimated $137,466 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS has made 2 purchases buying 14,259 shares for an estimated $67,017 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.