Insider Purchase: Director at $RRBI Buys 9 Shares

Teddy Ray Price, a director at $RRBI, bought 9 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $519. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 6,070 shares of this class of $RRBI stock.

$RRBI Insider Trading Activity

$RRBI insiders have traded $RRBI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RRBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEDDY RAY PRICE has made 6 purchases buying 1,425 shares for an estimated $78,321 and 0 sales.

$RRBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RRBI stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.