Insider Purchase: Director at $RPID (RPID) Buys 19,892 Shares

MELINDA LITHERLAND PEI, a director at $RPID ($RPID), bought 19,892 shares of the company on 11-27-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 138.1%. Following this trade, they now own 34,300 shares of $RPID stock.

$RPID Insider Trading Activity

$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELINDA LITHERLAND PEI has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 20,000 shares and 0 sales.

KIRK MALLOY purchased 50,000 shares.

SEAN M WIRTJES (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares.

RICHARD S KOLLENDER purchased 65,000 shares.

ROBERT G. JR. SPIGNESI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 50,000 shares.

$RPID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

