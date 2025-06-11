Insider Purchase: Director at $ROLR Buys 3,433 Shares

Michael Cribari, a director at $ROLR, bought 3,433 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $10,419. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.1%. Following this trade, they now own 46,052 shares of this class of $ROLR stock.

$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS has made 2 purchases buying 38,718 shares for an estimated $99,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CRIBARI has made 4 purchases buying 14,802 shares for an estimated $42,389 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE has made 2 purchases buying 10,900 shares for an estimated $33,821 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 11,500 shares for an estimated $29,560 and 0 sales.

