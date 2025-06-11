Stocks
ROLR

Insider Purchase: Director at $ROLR Buys 3,433 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Michael Cribari, a director at $ROLR, bought 3,433 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $10,419. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.1%. Following this trade, they now own 46,052 shares of this class of $ROLR stock.

$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS has made 2 purchases buying 38,718 shares for an estimated $99,384 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL CRIBARI has made 4 purchases buying 14,802 shares for an estimated $42,389 and 0 sales.
  • DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE has made 2 purchases buying 10,900 shares for an estimated $33,821 and 0 sales.
  • BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 11,500 shares for an estimated $29,560 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ROLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.