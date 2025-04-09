Insider Purchase: Director at $RNXT Buys 12,050 Shares

Laurence Marton, a director at $RNXT, bought 12,050 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $10,218. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 35.8%. Following this trade, they now own 45,684 shares of this class of $RNXT stock.

$RNXT Insider Trading Activity

$RNXT insiders have traded $RNXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMTIN AGAH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 26,000 shares for an estimated $21,840

LAURENCE MARTON purchased 12,050 shares for an estimated $10,218

SHAUN BAGAI (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,300

$RNXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $RNXT stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

