Insider Purchase: Director at $RM Buys 968 Shares

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD, a director at $RM, bought 968 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $35,148. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 968 shares of this class of $RM stock.

$RM Insider Trading Activity

$RM insiders have traded $RM stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FUND, L.P. FORAGER has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 95,208 shares for an estimated $3,158,227 .

. ROBERT WILLIAM BECK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $835,340 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. BASSWOOD has made 2 purchases buying 3,639 shares for an estimated $126,229 and 1 sale selling 2,671 shares for an estimated $90,920 .

. CATHERINE R ATWOOD (SVP and General Counsel) sold 1,128 shares for an estimated $37,224

$RM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $RM stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

