Insider Purchase: Director at $RLJ Buys 10,000 Shares

March 10, 2025 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Patricia L Gibson, a director at $RLJ, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $93,783. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.6%. Following this trade, they now own 114,217 shares of this class of $RLJ stock.

$RLJ Insider Trading Activity

$RLJ insiders have traded $RLJ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RLJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICIA L GIBSON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $93,783

$RLJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $RLJ stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 2,371,541 shares (+2187.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,213,433
  • HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 2,066,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,097,688
  • GRS ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,963,976 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,052,194
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,920,624 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,609,571
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,350,606 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,789,687
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,210,600 shares (+272.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,360,226
  • WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 951,378 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,713,569

