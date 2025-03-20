Insider Purchase: Director at $RIOT Buys 8,384 Shares

Douglas Mouton, a director at $RIOT, bought 8,384 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $64,892. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 69.9%. Following this trade, they now own 20,384 shares of this class of $RIOT stock.

$RIOT Insider Trading Activity

$RIOT insiders have traded $RIOT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RIOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HUBERT MARLEAU sold 61,000 shares for an estimated $584,380

JASON LES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $567,000

HANNAH CHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,025 shares for an estimated $218,423 .

. DOUGLAS MOUTON purchased 8,384 shares for an estimated $64,892

$RIOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $RIOT stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RIOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RIOT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

ATB Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/04/2024

Macquarie issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/03/2024

$RIOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RIOT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RIOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Martin Toner from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $10.5 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $7.5 on 09/24/2024

