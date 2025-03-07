Insider Purchase: Director at $RICK Buys 266 Shares

Johnson Martin Elaine, a director at $RICK, bought 266 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $12,502. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 11,645 shares of this class of $RICK stock.

$RICK Insider Trading Activity

$RICK insiders have traded $RICK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RICK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCOTT LANGAN (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,542

JOHNSON MARTIN ELAINE has made 4 purchases buying 1,115 shares for an estimated $49,372 and 0 sales.

$RICK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $RICK stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

