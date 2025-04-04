Insider Purchase: Director at $RGP Buys 25,000 Shares

Roger D Carlile, a director at $RGP, bought 25,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $126,499. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 50,000 shares of this class of $RGP stock.
$RGP Insider Trading Activity
$RGP insiders have traded $RGP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROGER D CARLILE purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $126,499
- KATE W DUCHENE (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $102,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RGP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $RGP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 452,698 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,861,513
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 305,510 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,606,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 274,916 shares (+81.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,345,033
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 268,954 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,294,177
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 266,200 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,270,686
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 263,683 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,249,215
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 245,530 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,094,370
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.