Insider Purchase: Director at $RGEN Buys 250 Shares

Margaret Pax, a director at $RGEN, bought 250 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $37,672. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 31.5%. Following this trade, they now own 1,043 shares of this class of $RGEN stock.
$RGEN Insider Trading Activity
$RGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY HUNT sold 24,246 shares for an estimated $3,386,438
- MARGARET PAX purchased 250 shares for an estimated $37,672
$RGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $RGEN stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 784,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $116,684,553
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 743,815 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,064,731
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 663,641 shares (+128.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,524,485
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 594,189 shares (+183.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,527,564
- HARDING LOEVNER LP removed 576,059 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,917,932
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 371,180 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,427,649
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 316,555 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,564,926
$RGEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGEN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/12/2024
- UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/26/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 09/26/2024
