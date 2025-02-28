Insider Purchase: Director at $REZI Buys 18,154 Shares

ANDREW C TEICH, a director at $REZI, bought 18,154 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $350,159. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.2%. Following this trade, they now own 239,768 shares of this class of $REZI stock.
$REZI Insider Trading Activity
$REZI insiders have traded $REZI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B AARNES (President, ADI) sold 98,829 shares for an estimated $2,585,386
- JAY L GELDMACHER (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,013,188
- STEPHEN MONTGOMERY KELLY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 24,862 shares for an estimated $627,308
- JEANNINE J LANE (EVP, GC and Corp Sec) sold 15,990 shares for an estimated $409,084
- ANDREW C TEICH purchased 18,154 shares for an estimated $350,159
$REZI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $REZI stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,299,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,145,384
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,966,706 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,332,573
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,541,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,541,740
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,166,340 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,884,137
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 854,683 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,700,443
- LODGE HILL CAPITAL, LLC removed 590,000 shares (-71.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,599,500
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 567,800 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,087,790
