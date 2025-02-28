Insider Purchase: Director at $REZI Buys 18,154 Shares

ANDREW C TEICH, a director at $REZI, bought 18,154 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $350,159. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.2%. Following this trade, they now own 239,768 shares of this class of $REZI stock.

$REZI Insider Trading Activity

$REZI insiders have traded $REZI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B AARNES (President, ADI) sold 98,829 shares for an estimated $2,585,386

JAY L GELDMACHER (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,013,188

STEPHEN MONTGOMERY KELLY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 24,862 shares for an estimated $627,308

JEANNINE J LANE (EVP, GC and Corp Sec) sold 15,990 shares for an estimated $409,084

ANDREW C TEICH purchased 18,154 shares for an estimated $350,159

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REZI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $REZI stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.