Insider Purchase: Director at $REYN Buys 6,000 Shares

Rolf Stangl, a director at $REYN, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $149,313. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 55.1%. Following this trade, they now own 16,889 shares of this class of $REYN stock.
$REYN Insider Trading Activity
$REYN insiders have traded $REYN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRIS MAYRHOFER (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $576,100.
- ROLF STANGL has made 4 purchases buying 16,889 shares for an estimated $446,946 and 0 sales.
- HELEN GOLDING purchased 1,190 shares for an estimated $32,823
$REYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $REYN stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,890,109 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $120,982,389
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 483,977 shares (+2213.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,051,684
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 425,339 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,228,042
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 413,005 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,844,455
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 385,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,975,148
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 298,785 shares (+596.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,292,213
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 298,624 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,287,206
