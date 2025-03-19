Insider Purchase: Director at $RDW Buys 4,578 Shares

Joanne O'Rourke Isham, a director at $RDW, bought 4,578 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $50,450. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.8%. Following this trade, they now own 83,595 shares of this class of $RDW stock.
$RDW Insider Trading Activity
$RDW insiders have traded $RDW stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARK II LP GENESIS has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 3,403,714 shares for an estimated $48,454,445.
- PETER ANTHONY JR CANNITO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 10,683 shares for an estimated $99,991
- JOANNE O'ROURKE ISHAM purchased 4,578 shares for an estimated $50,450
$RDW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $RDW stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 844,732 shares (+8110.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,904,288
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 471,435 shares (+1078.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,759,820
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 310,769 shares (+165.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,115,257
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 293,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,830,351
- EAM GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC added 284,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,689,355
- ANDAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK LTD added 220,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,621,200
- UBS GROUP AG added 216,785 shares (+2036.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,568,281
$RDW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025
