Insider Purchase: Director at $RDVT Buys 1,000 Shares

Lisa M. Stanton, a director at $RDVT, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $36,120. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.9%. Following this trade, they now own 26,815 shares of this class of $RDVT stock.

$RDVT Insider Trading Activity

$RDVT insiders have traded $RDVT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BENZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $935,429 .

. DEREK DUBNER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

DANIEL MACLACHLAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

JAMES PATRICK REILLY (President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

JEFFREY ALAN DELL (Chief Information Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $372,500

LISA M. STANTON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $36,120

$RDVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $RDVT stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

