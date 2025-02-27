Insider Purchase: Director at $RCUS Buys 20,000 Shares

YASUNORI KANEKO, a director at $RCUS, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $201,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 238.1%. Following this trade, they now own 28,400 shares of this class of $RCUS stock.
$RCUS Insider Trading Activity
$RCUS insiders have traded $RCUS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCIENCES, INC. GILEAD purchased 1,363,636 shares for an estimated $14,999,996
- TERRY J ROSEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,800 shares for an estimated $201,465
- YASUNORI KANEKO purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $201,200
- ALEXANDER AZOY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 201 shares for an estimated $3,079
$RCUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $RCUS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,228,444 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,291,531
- BRAIDWELL LP added 802,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,943,269
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 679,267 shares (+277.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,114,285
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. added 590,736 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,796,059
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 538,841 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,023,342
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 465,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,928,376
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 443,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,596,270
