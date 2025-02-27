Insider Purchase: Director at $RCUS Buys 20,000 Shares

YASUNORI KANEKO, a director at $RCUS, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $201,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 238.1%. Following this trade, they now own 28,400 shares of this class of $RCUS stock.

$RCUS Insider Trading Activity

$RCUS insiders have traded $RCUS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCES, INC. GILEAD purchased 1,363,636 shares for an estimated $14,999,996

TERRY J ROSEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,800 shares for an estimated $201,465

YASUNORI KANEKO purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $201,200

ALEXANDER AZOY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 201 shares for an estimated $3,079

$RCUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $RCUS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.