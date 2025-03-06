Insider Purchase: Director at $RCKY Buys 1,000 Shares

Dwight Eric Smith, a director at $RCKY, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $18,610. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.8%. Following this trade, they now own 11,155 shares of this class of $RCKY stock.

$RCKY Insider Trading Activity

$RCKY insiders have traded $RCKY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BURTON JR. MOORE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $103,732

DWIGHT ERIC SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $28,845 and 0 sales.

$RCKY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RCKY stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

