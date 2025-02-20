Insider Purchase: Director at $RCEL Buys 10,000 Shares

Robert McNamara, a director at $RCEL, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $100,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 28.0%. Following this trade, they now own 45,749 shares of this class of $RCEL stock.
$RCEL Insider Trading Activity
$RCEL insiders have traded $RCEL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT MCNAMARA purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,900
- DAVID D O'TOOLE (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 1,975 shares for an estimated $22,051 and 0 sales.
- SUZANNE CROWE purchased 486 shares for an estimated $6,390
$RCEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RCEL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 267,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,862,240
- UBS GROUP AG added 110,824 shares (+622.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,418,547
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 90,162 shares (+105.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,154,073
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 73,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $784,779
- HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC. removed 42,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $450,240
- DELTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 38,042 shares (+263.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,937
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 36,440 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $466,432
