Insider Purchase: Director at $RCEL Buys 10,000 Shares

Robert McNamara, a director at $RCEL, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $100,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 28.0%. Following this trade, they now own 45,749 shares of this class of $RCEL stock.

$RCEL Insider Trading Activity

$RCEL insiders have traded $RCEL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MCNAMARA purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $100,900

DAVID D O'TOOLE (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 1,975 shares for an estimated $22,051 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUZANNE CROWE purchased 486 shares for an estimated $6,390

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RCEL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.