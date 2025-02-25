Insider Purchase: Director at $RBB Buys 3,352 Shares

James Kao, a director at $RBB, bought 3,352 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $58,010. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 551,863 shares of this class of $RBB stock.

$RBB Insider Trading Activity

$RBB insiders have traded $RBB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY FAN (EVP/Chief Operations Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $281,396

DAVID RICHARD MORRIS (CEO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $224,010

JAMES KAO has made 2 purchases buying 9,312 shares for an estimated $160,742 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $RBB stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.