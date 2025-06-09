Insider Purchase: Director at $QTRX Buys 93,113 Shares

WILLIAM P DONNELLY, a director at $QTRX, bought 93,113 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $506,348. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 202.5%. Following this trade, they now own 139,094 shares of this class of $QTRX stock.
$QTRX Insider Trading Activity
$QTRX insiders have traded $QTRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM P DONNELLY purchased 93,113 shares for an estimated $506,348
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$QTRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $QTRX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,402,825 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,642,390
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,129,388 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,862,315
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 2,024,903 shares (+225.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,182,118
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 902,043 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,872,299
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 615,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,003,650
- TRIUM CAPITAL LLP added 559,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,642,345
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 536,417 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,492,074
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$QTRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QTRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QTRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QTRX forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.