Insider Purchase: Director at $QTRX Buys 131,869 Shares

DAVID R WALT, a director at $QTRX, bought 131,869 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $716,576. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.8%. Following this trade, they now own 1,628,802 shares of this class of $QTRX stock.

$QTRX Insider Trading Activity

$QTRX insiders have traded $QTRX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R WALT has made 2 purchases buying 210,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,795 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM P DONNELLY purchased 93,113 shares for an estimated $506,348

$QTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $QTRX stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QTRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QTRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

