Insider Purchase: Director at $QRHC Buys 2,500 Shares

Audrey Dunning, a director at $QRHC, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $7,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 18,076 shares of this class of $QRHC stock.

$QRHC Insider Trading Activity

$QRHC insiders have traded $QRHC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERRY W. MOSS (President and CEO) purchased 16,338 shares for an estimated $49,177

S. RAY HATCH has made 2 purchases buying 7,817 shares for an estimated $34,463 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AUDREY DUNNING has made 2 purchases buying 3,900 shares for an estimated $16,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN A NOLAN purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $11,940

GLENN CULPEPPER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $11,700

$QRHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $QRHC stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

