Insider Purchase: Director at $QNBC Buys 8,575 Shares

Randy S. Bimes, a director at $QNBC, bought 8,575 shares of the company on 04-17-2025 for an estimated $300,125. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 257,574 shares of this class of $QNBC stock.

$QNBC Insider Trading Activity

$QNBC insiders have traded $QNBC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDY S. BIMES has made 4 purchases buying 9,281 shares for an estimated $324,093 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY LEHOCKY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $121,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER L MANN has made 3 purchases buying 706 shares for an estimated $23,968 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH F JR BROWN purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

AUTUMN R BAYLES purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

W RANDALL STAUFFER purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

SCOTT R STEVENSON purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

LAURIE BERGMAN purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

RANAJOY RAY-CHAUDHURI purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

GERALD E GORSKI purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

$QNBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $QNBC stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0

