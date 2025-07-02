Insider Purchase: Director at $QNBC Buys 285 Shares

Ranajoy Ray-Chaudhuri, a director at $QNBC, bought 285 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $9,601. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,699 shares of this class of $QNBC stock.

$QNBC Insider Trading Activity

$QNBC insiders have traded $QNBC stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDY S. BIMES has made 5 purchases buying 9,561 shares for an estimated $333,695 and 0 sales.

JEFFREY LEHOCKY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $121,060 and 0 sales.

JENNIFER L MANN has made 4 purchases buying 986 shares for an estimated $33,570 and 0 sales.

KENNETH F JR BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 402 shares for an estimated $13,570 and 0 sales.

AUTUMN R BAYLES has made 2 purchases buying 402 shares for an estimated $13,570 and 0 sales.

LAURIE BERGMAN has made 2 purchases buying 402 shares for an estimated $13,570 and 0 sales.

RANAJOY RAY-CHAUDHURI has made 2 purchases buying 402 shares for an estimated $13,570 and 0 sales.

GERALD E GORSKI has made 2 purchases buying 402 shares for an estimated $13,570 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. W RANDALL STAUFFER purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

SCOTT R STEVENSON purchased 117 shares for an estimated $3,968

$QNBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $QNBC stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

