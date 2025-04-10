Insider Purchase: Director at $PVLA Buys 2,500 Shares

GEORGE M JENKINS, a director at $PVLA, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 04-09-2025 for an estimated $50,325. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 183,171 shares of this class of $PVLA stock.

$PVLA Insider Trading Activity

$PVLA insiders have traded $PVLA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PVLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE M JENKINS has made 3 purchases buying 8,990 shares for an estimated $152,517 and 0 sales.

$PVLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PVLA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.