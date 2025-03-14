Insider Purchase: Director at $PTLO Buys 72,500 Shares

Jack Hartung, a director at $PTLO, bought 72,500 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $929,450. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 72,500 shares of this class of $PTLO stock.
$PTLO Insider Trading Activity
$PTLO insiders have traded $PTLO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK HARTUNG purchased 72,500 shares for an estimated $929,450
$PTLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $PTLO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 1,788,113 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,808,262
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,523,040 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,316,576
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,454,140 shares (+154.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,668,916
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 739,427 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,950,613
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. added 737,049 shares (+80.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,928,260
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 641,273 shares (+139.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,027,966
- SIRIOS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P removed 594,289 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,586,316
$PTLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024
