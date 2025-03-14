Insider Purchase: Director at $PTLO Buys 72,500 Shares

Jack Hartung, a director at $PTLO, bought 72,500 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $929,450. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 72,500 shares of this class of $PTLO stock.

$PTLO Insider Trading Activity

$PTLO insiders have traded $PTLO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK HARTUNG purchased 72,500 shares for an estimated $929,450

$PTLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $PTLO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

