Insider Purchase: Director at $PSEC Buys 14,623 Shares

William Gremp, a director at $PSEC, bought 14,623 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $62,732. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 26.1%. Following this trade, they now own 70,675 shares of this class of $PSEC stock.

$PSEC Insider Trading Activity

$PSEC insiders have traded $PSEC stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F BARRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 14 purchases buying 10,787,173 shares for an estimated $48,042,919 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. M GRIER ELIASEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 465,000 shares for an estimated $2,221,808 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM GREMP has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $85,799 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DASK KRISTIN LEA VAN (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) has made 2 purchases buying 15,200 shares for an estimated $65,208 and 0 sales.

$PSEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $PSEC stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.