Insider Purchase: Director at $PRG Buys 10,000 Shares

DOUGLAS C CURLING, a director at $PRG, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $298,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 27.8%. Following this trade, they now own 45,913 shares of this class of $PRG stock.

$PRG Insider Trading Activity

$PRG insiders have traded $PRG stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS LINN DOMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,886,949 .

. STEVEN A MICHAELS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,818 shares for an estimated $3,522,632 .

. BRIAN GARNER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,484 shares for an estimated $993,862 .

GEORGE M SEWELL (Principal Acct Off, VP Fin Rep) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $171,080

MICHAEL TODD KING (Chief Legal and Compliance Off) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $70,455

$PRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $PRG stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

