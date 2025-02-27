Insider Purchase: Director at $PPTA Buys 5,780 Shares

Richie Darrin Haddock, a director at $PPTA, bought 5,780 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $49,476. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 5,780 shares of this class of $PPTA stock.

$PPTA Insider Trading Activity

$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (4))) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,400 shares for an estimated $498,896 .

. MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (4))) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,709 shares for an estimated $295,356 .

. JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (4))) sold 11,737 shares for an estimated $108,449

CHRIS J ROBISON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,300

ANDREW PHILLIP COLE purchased 9,450 shares for an estimated $75,505

RICHIE DARRIN HADDOCK purchased 5,780 shares for an estimated $49,476

ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600

JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.