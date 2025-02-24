Insider Purchase: Director at $PPTA Buys 5,000 Shares

Robert Alan Dean, a director at $PPTA, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $41,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $PPTA stock.
$PPTA Insider Trading Activity
$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (4))) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,400 shares for an estimated $498,896.
- MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (4))) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,709 shares for an estimated $295,356.
- JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (4))) sold 11,737 shares for an estimated $108,449
- ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600
- JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976
$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC removed 1,700,000 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,895,000
- AMUNDI added 729,909 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,788,129
- KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC removed 376,319 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,015,323
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 290,488 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,099,506
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 257,130 shares (+226.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,743,577
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 255,768 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,729,044
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,667,500
