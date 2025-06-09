Insider Purchase: Director at $POST Buys 186,740 Shares

WILLIAM P STIRITZ, a director at $POST, bought 186,740 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $20,376,135. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.5%. Following this trade, they now own 4,298,667 shares of this class of $POST stock.

$POST Insider Trading Activity

$POST insiders have traded $POST stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P STIRITZ purchased 186,740 shares for an estimated $20,376,135

ROBERT V VITALE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 63,243 shares for an estimated $7,326,067 .

. NICOLAS CATOGGIO (PRES & CEO, PCB) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,750 shares for an estimated $3,047,993 .

. DIEDRE J GRAY (EVP, GC & CAO, SECY) sold 15,157 shares for an estimated $1,755,166

DAVID W KEMPER sold 8,939 shares for an estimated $990,029

BRADLY A HARPER (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $229,186

$POST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $POST stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$POST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

