Insider Purchase: Director at $PODC Buys 5,500 Shares

D JONATHAN MERRIMAN, a director at $PODC, bought 5,500 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $11,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 174,579 shares of this class of $PODC stock.

$PODC Insider Trading Activity

$PODC insiders have traded $PODC stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D JONATHAN MERRIMAN has made 9 purchases buying 85,300 shares for an estimated $146,448 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT S ELLIN (Executive Chairman) has made 11 purchases buying 69,923 shares for an estimated $127,825 and 0 sales.

$PODC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PODC stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.