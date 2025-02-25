Insider Purchase: Director at $PMNT Buys 23,000 Shares

Max Gottschalk, a director at $PMNT, bought 23,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $23,278. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.2%. Following this trade, they now own 304,253 shares of this class of $PMNT stock.
$PMNT Insider Trading Activity
$PMNT insiders have traded $PMNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAX GOTTSCHALK has made 3 purchases buying 51,000 shares for an estimated $51,867 and 0 sales.
$PMNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PMNT stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,975
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 62,835 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $68,490
- MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 27,425 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,422
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 15,012 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,363
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,218 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,217
- CHAPIN DAVIS, INC. added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $0
