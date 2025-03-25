Insider Purchase: Director at $PLYM Buys 5,250 Shares

JOHN W III GUINEE, a director at $PLYM, bought 5,250 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $89,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.8%. Following this trade, they now own 40,800 shares of this class of $PLYM stock.

$PLYM Insider Trading Activity

$PLYM insiders have traded $PLYM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PENDLETON P. JR. WHITE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $91,950

JOHN W III GUINEE purchased 5,250 shares for an estimated $89,250

JEFFREY E WITHERELL (CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,980

$PLYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PLYM stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLYM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLYM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLYM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $20.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Anthony Hau from Truist Financial set a target price of $22.0 on 11/29/2024

