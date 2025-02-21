Insider Purchase: Director at $PLBC Buys 500 Shares

Michael Kevin Foster, a director at $PLBC, bought 500 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $22,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 500 shares of this class of $PLBC stock.

$PLBC Insider Trading Activity

$PLBC insiders have traded $PLBC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY T. MOORE (EVP and CCO) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $179,382

BJ NORTH (EVP and Chief Banking Officer) sold 2,496 shares for an estimated $106,204

MICHAEL KEVIN FOSTER has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $45,675 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD FRANCIS KENNY sold 300 shares for an estimated $14,098

RICHARD L BELSTOCK (EVP and CFO) purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,810

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $PLBC stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.