Insider Purchase: Director at $PLBC Buys 500 Shares

Michael Kevin Foster, a director at $PLBC, bought 500 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $22,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 500 shares of this class of $PLBC stock.
$PLBC Insider Trading Activity
$PLBC insiders have traded $PLBC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY T. MOORE (EVP and CCO) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $179,382
- BJ NORTH (EVP and Chief Banking Officer) sold 2,496 shares for an estimated $106,204
- MICHAEL KEVIN FOSTER has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $45,675 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD FRANCIS KENNY sold 300 shares for an estimated $14,098
- RICHARD L BELSTOCK (EVP and CFO) purchased 300 shares for an estimated $12,810
$PLBC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $PLBC stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 19,587 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $925,681
- ELIZABETH PARK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. added 16,110 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $761,358
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,128 shares (+185.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,689
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 13,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $560,725
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 12,771 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,557
- INVESCO LTD. removed 12,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $517,538
- DE LISLE PARTNERS LLP added 12,214 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $577,233
