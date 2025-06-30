Insider Purchase: Director at $PLAB Buys 2,650 Shares

David A. Garcia, a director at $PLAB, bought 2,650 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $50,350. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 35.1%. Following this trade, they now own 10,198 shares of this class of $PLAB stock.

$PLAB Insider Trading Activity

$PLAB insiders have traded $PLAB stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KANG JYH LEE has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 109,250 shares for an estimated $2,378,082 .

. WALTER M FIEDEROWICZ has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 44,548 shares for an estimated $909,457 .

. HAN KYUNG PARK (SVP & GM of FPD Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $550,350 .

. CHRISTOPHER J PROGLER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $215,870

DAVID A. GARCIA purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $50,350

$PLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $PLAB stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

