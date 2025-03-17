Insider Purchase: Director at $PHAT Buys 10,000 Shares

Asit Parikh, a director at $PHAT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $44,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 13.2%. Following this trade, they now own 85,500 shares of this class of $PHAT stock.

$PHAT Insider Trading Activity

$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884

ASIT PARIKH has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $125,448 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083

AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900 .

. MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,874 shares for an estimated $53,698.

$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PHAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

