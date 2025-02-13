Insider Purchase: Director at $PFX Buys 400 Shares

LOWELL W ROBINSON, a director at $PFX, bought 400 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $19,515. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 40.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,400 shares of this class of $PFX stock.

$PFX Insider Trading Activity

$PFX insiders have traded $PFX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A LORBER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,871 shares for an estimated $618,421 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LOWELL W ROBINSON has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $24,405 and 0 sales.

$PFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $PFX stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

