Insider Purchase: Director at $PFIS Buys 700 Shares

RICHARD S JR LOCHEN, a director at $PFIS, bought 700 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $32,980. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.3%. Following this trade, they now own 16,828 shares of this class of $PFIS stock.

$PFIS Insider Trading Activity

$PFIS insiders have traded $PFIS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG W BEST (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $672,536 .

. RICHARD S JR LOCHEN has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $47,123 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PFIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $PFIS stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.