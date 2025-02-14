News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $PFE Buys 19,457 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

RONALD E BLAYLOCK, a director at $PFE, bought 19,457 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $499,072. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 235.8%. Following this trade, they now own 27,707 shares of this class of $PFE stock.

$PFE Insider Trading Activity

$PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072
  • SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

$PFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,072 institutional investors add shares of $PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,777 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 25,315,159 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,611,168
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 23,736,431 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,727,514
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 21,684,425 shares (+269.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,287,795
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,738,757 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,549,223
  • AMUNDI removed 10,800,352 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,533,338
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,203,305 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $270,693,681
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 10,072,797 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,231,304

$PFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

