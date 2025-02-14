Insider Purchase: Director at $PFE Buys 19,457 Shares

RONALD E BLAYLOCK, a director at $PFE, bought 19,457 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $499,072. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 235.8%. Following this trade, they now own 27,707 shares of this class of $PFE stock.
$PFE Insider Trading Activity
$PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072
- SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240
$PFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,072 institutional investors add shares of $PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,777 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 25,315,159 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,611,168
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 23,736,431 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,727,514
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 21,684,425 shares (+269.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,287,795
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,738,757 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,549,223
- AMUNDI removed 10,800,352 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,533,338
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,203,305 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $270,693,681
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 10,072,797 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,231,304
$PFE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.
