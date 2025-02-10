Insider Purchase: Director at $PEG Buys 75 Shares

Scott G Stephenson, a director at $PEG, bought 75 shares of the company on 03-23-2020 for an estimated $2,765. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 51.4%. Following this trade, they now own 221 shares of this class of $PEG stock.

$PEG Insider Trading Activity

$PEG insiders have traded $PEG stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TAMARA LOUISE LINDE (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,254 shares for an estimated $3,162,368 .

. RALPH A LAROSSA (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,646 shares for an estimated $828,839 .

. RICHARD T THIGPEN (SVP Corporate Citizenship) sold 5,900 shares for an estimated $518,882

KIM C HANEMANN (President and COO - PSE&G) sold 955 shares for an estimated $86,115

SCOTT G STEPHENSON sold 139 shares for an estimated $12,268

$PEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of $PEG stock to their portfolio, and 498 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

