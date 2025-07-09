Insider Purchase: Director at $PDX Buys 4,032 Shares

Kathleen Ann McCartney, a director at $PDX, bought 4,032 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $99,893. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,032 shares of this class of $PDX stock.
$PDX Insider Trading Activity
$PDX insiders have traded $PDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 1 purchase buying 731,721 shares for an estimated $20,195,499 and 2 sales selling 14,037 shares for an estimated $350,512.
- KATHLEEN ANN MCCARTNEY purchased 4,032 shares for an estimated $99,893
$PDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $PDX stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IEQ CAPITAL, LLC added 2,089,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,281,876
- SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC removed 754,166 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,507,233
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 731,721 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,956,433
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 384,168 shares (+98.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,427,482
- CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD added 310,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,628,946
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 272,714 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,692,401
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 237,707 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,833,329
