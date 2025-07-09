Insider Purchase: Director at $PDX Buys 4,032 Shares

Kathleen Ann McCartney, a director at $PDX, bought 4,032 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $99,893. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,032 shares of this class of $PDX stock.

$PDX Insider Trading Activity

$PDX insiders have traded $PDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. SABA has made 1 purchase buying 731,721 shares for an estimated $20,195,499 and 2 sales selling 14,037 shares for an estimated $350,512 .

and 2 sales selling 14,037 shares for an estimated . KATHLEEN ANN MCCARTNEY purchased 4,032 shares for an estimated $99,893

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $PDX stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.