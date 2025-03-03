Insider Purchase: Director at $PDSB Buys 15,060 Shares

Gregory Gene Freitag, a director at $PDSB, bought 15,060 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $24,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 32.6%. Following this trade, they now own 61,213 shares of this class of $PDSB stock.

$PDSB Insider Trading Activity

$PDSB insiders have traded $PDSB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN C. GLOVER purchased 15,061 shares for an estimated $25,001

GREGORY GENE FREITAG purchased 15,060 shares for an estimated $24,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PDSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $PDSB stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.