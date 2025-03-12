Insider Purchase: Director at $PCG Buys 6,300 Shares

LEO P DENAULT, a director at $PCG, bought 6,300 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $100,548. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 6,300 shares of this class of $PCG stock.

$PCG Insider Trading Activity

$PCG insiders have traded $PCG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARLENE SANTOS sold 125,702 shares for an estimated $2,057,741

PATRICIA K POPPE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,555 shares for an estimated $1,147,766

JASON M GLICKMAN sold 40,239 shares for an estimated $632,154

CARLA J PETERMAN (EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO) sold 32,521 shares for an estimated $532,368

LEO P DENAULT purchased 6,300 shares for an estimated $100,548

ARNO LOCKHEART HARRIS purchased 6,389 shares for an estimated $100,051

RAJAT BAHRI purchased 3,170 shares for an estimated $50,054

CARLOS M HERNANDEZ purchased 3,142 shares for an estimated $49,989

JESSICA DENECOUR purchased 1,347 shares for an estimated $21,269

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 424 institutional investors add shares of $PCG stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PCG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.