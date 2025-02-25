Insider Purchase: Director at $PCG Buys 1,347 Shares

Jessica Denecour, a director at $PCG, bought 1,347 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $21,269. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 59,803 shares of this class of $PCG stock.

$PCG Insider Trading Activity

$PCG insiders have traded $PCG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA K POPPE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 55,555 shares for an estimated $1,147,766

ARNO LOCKHEART HARRIS purchased 6,389 shares for an estimated $100,051

JESSICA DENECOUR purchased 1,347 shares for an estimated $21,269

$PCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of $PCG stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PCG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

