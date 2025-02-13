Insider Purchase: Director at $PCB Buys 963 Shares

SANG YOUNG LEE, a director at $PCB, bought 963 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $19,115. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,529,523 shares of this class of $PCB stock.

$PCB Insider Trading Activity

$PCB insiders have traded $PCB stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANG YOUNG LEE has made 25 purchases buying 39,604 shares for an estimated $781,910 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL CHO sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $461,717

DON RHEE has made 3 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $154,913 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HENRY KIM (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) has made 3 purchases buying 6,700 shares for an estimated $139,608 and 0 sales.

$PCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $PCB stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

