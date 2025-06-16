Insider Purchase: Director at $PAYS Buys 10,084 Shares

DANIEL R HENRY, a director at $PAYS, bought 10,084 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $49,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.4%. Following this trade, they now own 129,884 shares of this class of $PAYS stock.

$PAYS Insider Trading Activity

$PAYS insiders have traded $PAYS stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 754,087 shares for an estimated $2,388,548 .

. MARK NEWCOMER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 474,000 shares for an estimated $1,838,758 .

. DANIEL R HENRY has made 2 purchases buying 29,884 shares for an estimated $117,716 and 0 sales.

$PAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $PAYS stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

