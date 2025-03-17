Insider Purchase: Director at $PATK Buys 2,500 Shares

M SCOTT WELCH, a director at $PATK, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $211,562. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 542.3%. Following this trade, they now own 2,961 shares of this class of $PATK stock.

$PATK Insider Trading Activity

$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380 .

. M SCOTT WELCH has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,073,777 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207 .

. STACEY L NEU (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,885 shares for an estimated $246,749

DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750

$PATK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PATK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PATK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024

Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/30/2024

$PATK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PATK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $105.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $150.0 on 10/23/2024

