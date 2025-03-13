Insider Purchase: Director at $PATK Buys 10,000 Shares

M SCOTT WELCH, a director at $PATK, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $862,215. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 136,000 shares of this class of $PATK stock.

$PATK Insider Trading Activity

$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380 .

. M SCOTT WELCH purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $862,215

JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207 .

. TODD M CLEVELAND sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $338,698

DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750

$PATK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.